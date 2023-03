Meta Platforms To Rally 27%? Here Are 10 Other Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

Wells Fargo cut the price target for SVB Financial Group SIVB from $350 to $300. Wells Fargo analyst Steven Shaw maintained an Overweight rating. SVB Financial shares fell 29.1% to $190.02 in pre-market trading.

Morgan Stanley raised the price target for Visteon Corporation VC from $135 to $145. Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the stock. Visteon shares gained 0.8% to $172.63 in pre-market trading.

BMO Capital lifted the price target for Vertex, Inc. VERX from $16 to $19. BMO Capital analyst Daniel Jester maintained a Market Perform rating. Vertex shares rose 1% to $18.75 in pre-market trading.

Oppenheimer cut the price target for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. SRPT from $180 to $150. DA Davidson analyst Robert Simmons upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Sarepta Therapeutics shares rose 4.5% to $159.85 in pre-market trading.

DA Davidson boosted Asana, Inc. ASAN price target from $18 to $21. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Joseph Feldman maintained an Outperform rating. Asana shares jumped 16.7% to $20.77 in pre-market trading.

Citigroup raised DocuSign, Inc. DOCU price target from $72 to $82. Citigroup analyst Tyler Radke maintained a Buy rating. DocuSign shares fell 0.4% to $65.40 in pre-market trading.

Needham increased MongoDB, Inc. MDB price target from $240 to $250. Needham analyst Mike Cikos maintained a Buy rating. MongoDB shares dropped 10% to $205.93 in pre-market trading.

Mizuho cut Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN price target from $37 to $35. Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained a Buy rating. Rivian Automotive shares fell 1.5% to $14.90 in pre-market trading.

Oppenheimer boosted Meta Platforms, Inc. META price target from $220 to $235. Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein maintained an Outperform rating. Meta shares rose 0.3% to close at $184.97 on Wednesday.

Citigroup raised FedEx Corporation FDX price target from $240 to $250. Citigroup analyst Christian Wetherbee maintained a Buy rating. FedEx shares rose 1.6% to close at $209.54 on Wednesday.

Jefferies cut Etsy, Inc. ETSY price target $150 to $85. Jefferies analyst John Colantuoni downgraded the stock from Buy to Underperform. Etsy shares fell 5.2% to $107.35 in pre-market trading.

