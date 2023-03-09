Taiwanese President Tsai Ing Wen is planning a stop-off in Los Angeles and New York, a government minister said on Thursday.

What Happened: Confirming Tsai’s sensitive itinerary as part of a visit to Central America, minister of the Overseas Community Affairs Council Hsu Chia Ching said he was sure that one of these events would happen in New York, reported Reuters.

The Taiwanese presidential office is yet to confirm Tsai’s itinerary, where she plans to meet U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

Hsu told lawmakers in parliament that there would be four such meetings with overseas Taiwanese, including in the Central American countries the president would visit. The American politician answered “yes” when Guatemala and Belize were mentioned, both of which have diplomatic ties with Taipei.

“On the west coast, it’s most likely Los Angeles, but Los Angeles is very big so we don’t know in which area,” Hsu said.

The comments came after China, on Wednesday, said it was “seriously concerned” by Tsai’s “transit” plans and had asked Washington for clarification.

Xi Jinping's government views Taiwan as its own territory and has repeatedly dissuaded the U.S. from maintaining bilateral ties with the island nation.

For the trip, which is likely to take place next month, Tsai's office said, “We are still planning the president’s schedule. As soon as details are finalized, we will make them public.”

