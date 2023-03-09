China's SHEIN Plans To Raise $2B In Fresh Funding; Eyes US IPO: Report

- Chinese online fashion retailer SHEIN reportedly plans to raise about $2 billion in a fresh funding this month.
- The company is also eyeing a U.S. listing in the second half of 2023, reported Reuters.
- Sovereign wealth fund Mubadala, based in the United Arab Emirates, is a large investor in the funding round, while Tiger Global Management will be a new investor.
- Existing investors, private equity firm General Atlantic (GA), and venture capital group Sequoia Capital China will also be a part of the funding.
- The retailer has cut its valuation by a third to $64 billion, from last year’s funding round.
- The report also added that SHEIN has held talks with many investment banks to select the lead bookrunners for its U.S. IPO.
