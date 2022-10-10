'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Asks If 'Sabotage' Of Nord Stream Pipeline Marked The Start Of World War III

“Rich Dad Poor Dad” author Robert Kiyosaki asked his 2.1 million followers on Twitter if they were ready for World War III, if such an event were to happen.

What Happened: Kiyosaki said history has shown wars “are about energy.” The author made references to World War II in his tweet on Monday.

He asked, “Was the SABOTAGE of Nord Stream pipeline start of WWIII?”

Why It Matters: In late September, Denmark’s armed forces released a video that showed gas escaping from the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines into the sea.

A spokesperson for Russia’s foreign ministry later said that the damage to the gas pipeline took place in areas that are completely “controlled by the U.S. intelligence services.”

Recently, former U.S. President Donald Trump, commenting on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, said it could herald World War III.

Trump made his comments days after President Joe Biden’s remarks warning of nuclear armageddon.

Photo courtesy: Gage Skidmore on Wikimedia Commons