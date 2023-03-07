Hanesbrands, UCLA Ink Exclusive Fanwear Apparel Deal

by

Hanesbrands Inc HBI and UCLA signed a multi-year apparel agreement. The financial terms were not disclosed.

The agreement starts in 2024, ahead of the school's highly anticipated move to the Big Ten Conference.

UCLA joins 30 other top-tier schools with exclusive, mass-retail channel agreements with HBI.

"UCLA has a strong and passionate alumni base, and it will certainly gain new fans as it creates new rivalries across the country," said John Fryer, Hanesbrands President of Licensed Sports Apparel.

Price Action : HBI shares are trading higher by 0.36% at $5.63 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.

