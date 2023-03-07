ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Hanesbrands, UCLA Ink Exclusive Fanwear Apparel Deal

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 7, 2023 9:16 AM | 1 min read
Hanesbrands, UCLA Ink Exclusive Fanwear Apparel Deal
  • Hanesbrands Inc HBI and UCLA signed a multi-year apparel agreement. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The agreement gives HBI exclusive rights to design, manufacture and distribute high-quality, on-trend Bruins fanwear in the mass retail channel.
  • HBI will develop exclusive collections featuring men's, women's, unisex, youth, infant and toddler fan apparel.
  • The agreement starts in 2024, ahead of the school's highly anticipated move to the Big Ten Conference.
  • UCLA joins 30 other top-tier schools with exclusive, mass-retail channel agreements with HBI.
  • "UCLA has a strong and passionate alumni base, and it will certainly gain new fans as it creates new rivalries across the country," said John Fryer, Hanesbrands President of Licensed Sports Apparel.
  • Price Action: HBI shares are trading higher by 0.36% at $5.63 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsContractsSmall CapGeneralBriefs

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved