Hanesbrands, UCLA Ink Exclusive Fanwear Apparel Deal

- Hanesbrands Inc HBI and UCLA signed a multi-year apparel agreement. The financial terms were not disclosed.
- The agreement gives HBI exclusive rights to design, manufacture and distribute high-quality, on-trend Bruins fanwear in the mass retail channel.
- HBI will develop exclusive collections featuring men's, women's, unisex, youth, infant and toddler fan apparel.
- The agreement starts in 2024, ahead of the school's highly anticipated move to the Big Ten Conference.
- UCLA joins 30 other top-tier schools with exclusive, mass-retail channel agreements with HBI.
- "UCLA has a strong and passionate alumni base, and it will certainly gain new fans as it creates new rivalries across the country," said John Fryer, Hanesbrands President of Licensed Sports Apparel.
- Price Action: HBI shares are trading higher by 0.36% at $5.63 in premarket on the last check Tuesday.
- Photo Via Company
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.