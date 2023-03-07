Exxon Mobil Sued By US Government, Multiple Nooses Found At Louisiana Refinery

- Exxon Mobil Corp XOM has been sued by the US Government over five nooses found at its refinery in Baton Rouge, La., leading to a hostile work environment and subjecting employees to racial discrimination.
- The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) stated that between April 2016 and December 2020, employees and contractors reported finding the nooses throughout the refinery, reported The Wall Street Journal.
- Exxon “knew or should have known that the measures it had taken to prevent hangman’s nooses were ineffective,” the lawsuit stated.
- The EEOC reported that in 2020, a noose was found. The lawsuit stated that Exxon didn’t take any action, resulting in another noose being found at the refinery later that year.
- According to the report, the agency requests a jury trial to order Exxon to pay damages and compensate Milferd McGhee, a Black employee who discovered the nooses. McGhee has worked at the Exxon plant since 2010.
- Price Action: XOM shares closed higher by 0.89% at $113.81 on Monday.
