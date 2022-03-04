 Skip to main content

Elon Musk Takes Chinese Ambassador To US On Drive In Model S Plaid
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 11:08am   Comments
The Chinese ambassador to the U.S., Qin Gang was driven around in a Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model S Plaid by CEO Elon Musk, the diplomat said in a tweet Friday. 

What Happened: The tweet contained a picture of Gang and Musk in the vehicle. The Chinese diplomat described the EV as a powerful model and one that offered a smooth ride.

Related Link: Tesla Plans For A Second Plant In Shanghai To Increase China Production Capacity to 2M Cars: Report

Gang also tweeted that he had an "inspiring talk" with the Tesla CEO while on the road.

Why It's Important: Musk said earlier this year that the Tesla Model S Plaid is the company's best-ever car. The company began delivering the vehicle in June 2021.

The Model S Plaid has peak power of 1,020 horsepower and accelerates from zero to 69 miles per hour in 1.99 seconds. The estimated EPA range for the vehicle is 396 miles.

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID)'s Dream Edition Air sedan is rated with a superior range to the Model S Plaid.

Musk does not attach much importance to the number. In a recent tweet, Musk said aiming for a higher range would mean compromising on acceleration, handling and efficiency.

The Last Word: Tesla seems to be going all-in on its China strategy. Recently, a Reuters report suggested that the company is planning to set up a second plant in Shanghai, adjacent to the current Giga Shanghai.

The Chinese plant is now serving as the company's main export base. With the new plant, the EV maker reportedly hopes to expand its annual production capacity in China to 2 million units.

TSLA Price Action: Tesla shares were down 1.28% at $828.56 Friday morning. 

Related Link: Lidar Vs. Cameras In EVs: Tesla's Musk And His Followers Weigh In

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: China electric vehicles Elon MuskAsia News Markets Media Best of Benzinga

