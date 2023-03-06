Why Natural Gas Stocks UNG And BOIL Are Getting Hammered Today

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP UNG and ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas BOIL shares are trading sharply lower during Monday's session in symapthy with natural gas futures, with warmer-than-anticipated weather forecasts largely to blame. The April natural gas contract is down some 13.49% to $2.61 Monday morning.

Per a Monday report from Natural Gas Intelligence, anticipated March cold that had othwerwise sharply lifted the natural gas April contract to and above the $3-level last week has been negated following lower-than-expected heating from forecasts over the weekend.

Data from NatGasWeather meanwhile says the American weather model lost a staggering 25 heating degree days (HDD) from the 15-day weather forecast. The European model dropped 32 HDD from the outlook.

According to data from Benzinga Pro: