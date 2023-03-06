Russia is reportedly facing a severe shortage of arms with Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine dragging for over a year now.

What Happened: Russian soldiers were sent to the war front with only "firearms and shovels" to fight Ukrainian forces, the U.K. Ministry of Defence said in its daily intelligence update.

The intelligence report noted that Moscow ordered its reservists to "assault a Ukrainian concrete strong point armed with only firearms and shovels" last month.

"The ‘shovels' are likely entrenching tools being employed for hand-to-hand combat," the ministry said. It added that the "shovels" being used are the renowned MPL-50 entrenching tools first designed in 1869. In the Soviet era, the special forces used it in close-quarters combat and as throwing weapons. The MPL-50 as a weapon had been "mythologized" in Russia.

According to the report, Putin's army resorted to increased hand-to-hand combat in Ukraine due to declining troops, artillery, and munition.

The U.K. intelligence also raised the question of the welfare of the Russian military. It said that a reservist told the intelligence that they were not "physically or psychologically" ready for the war.

Reports have pointed out that Russia is reportedly negotiating with China to procure weapons for its war in Ukraine. The U.S. and its allies have repeatedly dissuaded China from providing lethal aid to Russia.

Last month, Washington also expressed concerns that despite war sanctions, Russia continues to have access to foreign chips and technology through intermediaries like Iran, North Korea and China.

