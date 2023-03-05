After Holding talks with President Joe Biden in the U.S., the German Chancellor said Vladimir Putin knows he will not succeed in his invasion of Ukraine.

What Happened: The onus for ending the Ukraine war remains on the Russian leader, Olaf Scholz, said in an interview with CNN.

"To my view, it is necessary that Putin understands that he will not succeed with his invasion and his imperialistic aggression and that he has to withdraw troops. This is the basis for talks," he said.

See Also: Putin Ally Requests Zelenskyy To Let Old People And Children Leave Bakhmut: ‘Their Life…Is Short’

The chancellor said that the year-old war in Ukraine had settled into a stalemate and was inflicting a tremendous amount of damage on Kyiv. However, he said he would not press Volodymyr Zelenskyy to make uncomfortable compromises with Putin.

"There will be no decisions without the Ukrainians."

According to Scholz, Putin had clearly misjudged "the strength of Ukraine" as well as the "unity" of "all the friends of Ukraine" in challenging Moscow's invasion. The German leader also vowed to continue to support Ukraine with financial, and humanitarian aid "but also with weapons."

Scholz, who held talks with Biden on Ukraine, also praised the U.S. leader and his leadership during the current international crisis.

"He is very informed about international relations," Scholz said, adding, "I think he's one of the most skilled presidents knowing how things are running in the world, which is important in times that are becoming more dangerous."

Check out more of Benzinga’s Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.