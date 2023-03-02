Major Wall Street indices closed in the green on Thursday after Treasury yields dropped from earlier highs following comments from a Federal Reserve official. In his latest remarks, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic argued for quarter-point hikes and said he preferred a "slow and steady" course of action for the central bank, according to a Reuters report. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing investors' attention:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of Tesla closed 5.85% lower on Thursday. The slide in the stock price continued from the day before as investors and traders appeared to be disappointed over the lack of specifics on products and services during its Investor Day.

2. Apple Inc AAPL: Shares of Apple closed 0.41% higher on Thursday. The iPhone maker has halted an update to the email app BlueMail, which uses a customized version of OpenAI’s GPT-3 language model, according to a Reuters report.

3. C3.ai Inc AI: Shares of the company closed 2.8% higher and gained an additional 18.3% in extended trading. C3.ai reported a quarterly loss of 6 cents per share, ahead of the expected 22-cent loss. The company reported a revenue of $66.7 million, which beat consensus estimates of $64.25 million, according to Benzinga Pro.

4. ChargePoint Holdings Inc CHPT: Shares of the company fell 12.697% in extended trading on Thursday. ChargePoint's fourth-quarter revenue rose 93% year-over-year to $152.8 million, which missed average analyst estimates of $165.41 million, according to Benzinga Pro.

5. Costco Wholesale Corporation COST: Shares of the company closed 1.47% higher on Thursday but lost 2.72% in extended trading. Costco reported second-quarter net sales of $54.24 billion, up 6.5% year-over-year. The total came in ahead of a Street estimate of $55.54 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

