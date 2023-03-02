If You Invested $10,000 In Microsoft, Apple, Amazon And Tesla When The Companies Went Public, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

The dawn of the 21st century brought with it the start of the tech revolution, and a handful of companies have been at its forefront.

Microsoft Corp TSLA, Apple Inc AAPL, Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Tesla Inc TSLA have all experienced tremendous growth since their respective initial public offerings, and their collective success has made them some of the most valuable companies in the world.

But what if you had invested $10,000 in each of these companies when they first went public? To find out, let’s take a brief look at the journey each of these companies has taken since going public.

Microsoft was the first of the four companies to go public, with its initial public offering on March 13, 1986. Back then, the company was valued at $61 million and investors could buy shares for a pre-split price of $21 each. If you had invested $10,000 in Microsoft at the time, your investment would now be worth more than $9 million.

Apple went public in December 1980 with its IPO priced at a pre-split price of $22 per share. A $10,000 invested in Apple back then would now be worth more than $1.6 million.

Amazon was the third of the four companies to go public, with its IPO in May 1997. At the time, the company was valued at $438 million and shares were priced at a pre-split price of $18 each. If you had invested $10,000 in Amazon back then, your investment would now be worth more than $2.2 million.

Tesla went public in June of 2010 with its IPO priced at a pre-split price of $17 per share. A $10,000 invested in Tesla back then would now be worth more than $2.9 million.

The growth these companies have experienced since their respective initial public offerings is truly remarkable, and it’s no wonder why they have become some of the most valuable companies in the world.

Had you invested $10,000 in each of these companies when they first went public, your investment would now be worth more than $15 million.

While it’s impossible to predict what the future holds, the success of these four companies is certainly a testament to the potential of the tech industry.

