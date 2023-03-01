5 Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the industrials sector that may be worth watching:

Insteel Indus IIIN - P/E: 5.16 Tredegar TG - P/E: 7.31 RCM Technologies RCMT - P/E: 7.07 Corporacion America CAAP - P/E: 9.79 Eastern Co EML - P/E: 8.81

Insteel Indus has reported Q1 earnings per share at $0.57, which has decreased by 54.03% compared to Q4, which was 1.24. Tredegar's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $0.14, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.51. Its most recent dividend yield is at 5.12%, which has increased by 0.05% from 5.07% in the previous quarter.

RCM Technologies has reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.33, which has decreased by 42.11% compared to Q2, which was 0.57. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 0.0%, which has ('', 'not changed') by 0.0% from 0.0% last quarter.

This quarter, Corporacion America experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $0.43 in Q2 and is now $0.36. Most recently, Eastern Co reported earnings per share at $0.65, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at $0.59. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.03%, which has decreased by 0.02% from last quarter's yield of 2.05%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.