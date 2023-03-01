ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

5 Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
March 1, 2023 9:38 AM | 1 min read
5 Value Stocks In The Utilities Sector

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the utilities sector:

  1. OPAL Fuels OPAL - P/E: 5.12
  2. NRG Energy NRG - P/E: 6.34
  3. Genie Energy GNE - P/E: 5.52
  4. Pampa Energia PAM - P/E: 7.48
  5. Kenon Hldgs KEN - P/E: 0.96

This quarter, OPAL Fuels experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $0.08 in Q2 and is now $-0.06. NRG Energy saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.29 in Q3 to $-4.56 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 4.87%, which has increased by 1.43% from last quarter's yield of 3.44%.

Genie Energy's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $0.7, whereas in Q2, they were at 1.3. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.41%, which has decreased by 0.37% from last quarter's yield of 2.78%.

Pampa Energia has reported Q3 earnings per share at $3.23, which has increased by 169.17% compared to Q2, which was 1.2. This quarter, Kenon Hldgs experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $4.92 in Q2 and is now $4.65.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: NewsBZI-VS

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved