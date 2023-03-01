Top 5 Industrials Stocks That May Crash This Month

The most overbought stocks in the industrials sector presents an opportunity to go short on these overvalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70.

Here’s the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Alamo Group Inc. ALG

Alamo Group reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. Jeff Leonard, Alamo Group's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "It was gratifying to achieve very solid results in the fourth quarter despite the persistent supply chain, cost inflation, and labor shortage headwinds we experienced throughout the year." The company’s stock has a 52-week high of $183.29 .

RSI Value: 80.20

80.20 ALG Price Action: Shares of Alamo Group gained 2% to close at $182.39 on Tuesday.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. SHIP

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs, during November, posted Q3 earnings of $0.04 per share. The company’s stock has a 52-week high of $13.50.

RSI Value: 72.89

72.89 SHIP Price Action: Shares of Seanergy Maritime gained 3.5% to close at $6.86 on Tuesday.

Terex Corporation TEX

Terex reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. "The fourth quarter marked an excellent finish to a strong year for Terex. We successfully navigated complex global macro dynamics to deliver significant revenue and earnings growth," said Terex Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John L. Garrison, Jr. The company has a 52-week high of $59.64

RSI Value: 75.26

75.26 TEX Price Action: Shares of Terex rose 2.7% to close at $59.21 on Tuesday.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. HEES

H&E Equipment Services reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results . Brad Barber, chief executive officer, said, "Our results showed solid fleet utilization, continued gains in equipment pricing, further fleet growth, and branch expansion." The company’s 52-week high is $56.17.

RSI Value: 76.32

76.32 HEES Price Action: Shares of H&E Equipment Services gained 3.3% to close at $55.50 on Tuesday.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. MTW

The Manitowoc Company reported Q4 and FY22 financial results and issued FY23 guidance. "The fourth quarter was a great end to a challenging year. The Manitowoc team delivered fourth-quarter revenue of over $600 million, contributing to full-year adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.0%," commented Aaron H. Ravenscroft, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. The company has a 52-week high of $19.18.

RSI Value: 90.91

90.91 MTW Price Action: Shares of Manitowoc Company gained 3.8% to settle at $18.91 on Tuesday.

