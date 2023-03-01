Target, InMode, Wynn Resorts And This US Bank Is A 'Favorite' In Financial Sector: CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Karen Firestone of Aureus Asset Management said InMode Ltd. INMD trades at 13 times next year's earnings. The company has over $500 million in cash and $200 million in free cash flow. "It’s really an attractive stock," she added.

Analysts agree, giving INMD a consensus Buy rating, according to Benzinga's analyst ratings data.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners named Wynn Resorts, Limited WYNN as his final trade.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here

Stephanie Link of Hightower said she will continue to buy Target Corporation TGT, which reported a good quarter.

Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM is his "favorite take in the financial sector."

Check This Out: Insiders Selling TransMedics Group And 2 Other Stocks