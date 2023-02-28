U.S. markets ended the last trading day of February in the red as investors and traders remained concerned about the Federal Reserve's future policy path. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.1% lower while the S&P 500 lost 0.3%. The Dow Jones closed 0.71% lower on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing investors' attention:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of Tesla ended 0.92% lower on Tuesday. The EV-maker will construct a new assembly plant in northern Mexico, reported Reuters, citing President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. The President said “the whole Tesla company” was coming to Mexico to construct a “very big” automotive plant, while also stating that potential investment in batteries was still pending, according to the report.

2. Apple Inc AAPL: Shares of Apple closed 0.34% lower on Tuesday. EU antitrust regulators narrowed their case against the iPhone maker focusing on App Store rules that prevent developers from letting users know of other purchasing options, reported Reuters.

3. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC: Shares of AMC closed 6.05% lower on Tuesday and lost another 7.28% in extended trading. The company reported fourth-quarter revenue of $990.9 million, down 15.4% year-over-year. It reported a loss per share of 26 cents compared to a loss of 13 cents in the same period of the previous year.

4. Novavax Inc NVAX: Shares of the company closed 6.81% higher on Tuesday but lost another 25.81% in extended trading. Novavax said fourth-quarter revenue increased 61% year-over-year to $357 million, which missed average analyst estimates of $383.14 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company cited uncertainties to say that “substantial doubt exists regarding our ability to continue as a going concern through one year from the date that these financial statements are issued.”

5. Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN: Shares of the company closed 4.61% higher on Tuesday but lost 9.64% in extended trading. Rivian reported fourth-quarter revenue of $663 million, which came in shy of a Street estimate of $742.4 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

