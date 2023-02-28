After almost four years, The Pokemon Company International is releasing Pokemon Sleep, the much-awaited game. It will arrive in the Summer of 2023.

What Happened: While no official date has been announced, Pokemon Sleep will launch in the Summer of 2023 on iOS and Android devices. The game was first announced in May 2019.

See Also: If You Invested $1,000 In Nintendo Stock When The First Pokemon Game Was Released In The US, Here’s How Much You’d Have Now

The game rewards players as they get a good night’s sleep. To play, users need to place smartphones by their pillows, enabling the app to analyze data about the quality of their sleep time routine.

The player’s sleep style will be classified into dozing, snoozing and slumbering. The longer a player sleeps, the higher their score will be and more Pokemon will appear. Pokemon with similar sleep characteristics as the players will also appear.

The game will take place on a small island where players will research with a large Snorlax and Neroli.

The company has also announced a new device called Pokemon Go Plus+. It comes with Pikachu’s familiar cute voice that could send prompts to users and is scheduled to release on July 14 later this year.

Pokemon Go Plus+ allows users to keep track of their sleep. While the device is not strictly required to play Pokemon Sleep, it could be an exciting way to play the game instead of through smartphones.

Like the original Pokemon Go Plus, the device can also catch Pokemon without fishing out smartphones.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: The New Pokémon Anime Says Farewell To Ash And Welcomes A New Character: Captain Pikachu