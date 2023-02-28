Over $19M Bet On This Healthcare Stock? Check Out These 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed higher on Monday, there were a few notable insider trades.

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.

Twilio

The Trade: Twilio Inc. TWLO CEO Jeff Lawson acquired a total of 158,081 shares an average price of $63.26. To acquire these shares, it cost around $10 million.

What's Happening: Twilio reported better-than-expected Q4 sales and announced a $1 billion buyback program..

Twilio reported better-than-expected Q4 sales and announced a $1 billion buyback program.. What Twilio Does: Twilio Inc. is a cloud-based communication platform-as-a-service company offering communication building blocks that allow for a fully customized customer engagement experience spanning voice, video, chat, and SMS messaging.

Omega Therapeutics

The Trade: Omega Therapeutics, Inc. OMGA Director Noubar Afeyan acquired a total of 3,323,310 shares at an average price of $5.78. To acquire these shares, it cost around $19.21 million.

What's Happening: Omega Therapeutics announced $40 million registered direct offering of 6,920,415 shares of common stock at a price of $5.78/share.

Omega Therapeutics announced $40 million registered direct offering of 6,920,415 shares of common stock at a price of $5.78/share. What Omega Therapeutics Does: Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary epigenomic programming platform to biologically engineer a new class of programmable epigenetic medicines, known as Omega Epigenomic Controllers.

Brightcove

The Trade: Brightcove Inc. BCOV 10% owner Jonathan Brolin bought a total of 114,486 shares at an average price of $5.24. To acquire these shares, it cost around $600.11 thousand.

10% owner Jonathan Brolin bought a total of 114,486 shares at an average price of $5.24. To acquire these shares, it cost around $600.11 thousand. What’s Happening: Brightcove posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results.

Brightcove posted weaker-than-expected quarterly results. What Brightcove Does: Brightcove Inc is a provider of cloud-based services for the video ecosystem.

