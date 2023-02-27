Major Wall Street indices closed in the green on Monday after investors and traders began the week on an optimistic note following the worst trading week this year. Easing bond yields too added to the optimism. The Nasdaq Composite closed 0.63% higher, while the S&P 500 closed 0.31% up. The Dow Jones ended Monday's session 0.22% higher. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing investors' attention:

1. Tesla Inc TSLA: Shares of Tesla closed 5.46% higher. The EV maker's German plant near Berlin is now manufacturing 4,000 cars per week, doubling its production in less than six months. An analyst also said Tesla’s rumored low-end EV could catapult its revenue to $400 billion by the end of this decade.

2. Apple Inc AAPL: Shares of Apple closed 0.82% higher on Monday. The tech giant has shelled out a 906 million roubles ($12.12 million) fine in a Russian antitrust case that alleged abuse of its dominance in the mobile apps market, reported Reuters, citing Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service.

3. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC: Shares of the company closed 22.84% higher on Monday. The company will face an April 27 hearing in a lawsuit that claims it circumvented shareholders who were against adding more shares, reported Reuters.

4. Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY: Shares of the company closed flat but lost 1.17% in extended trading. Occidental reported fourth-quarter revenue of $8.33 billion and adjusted earnings per share of $1.61, which missed an average analyst estimate of $1.80.

5. Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM: Shares of the company gained 7.05% in extended trading. The company's fourth-quarter revenue increased 4% year-over-year to $1.12 billion, which beat consensus estimates of $1.1 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. It reported quarterly earnings of $1.22 per share, which beat average analyst estimates of 80 cents per share.

