The Object In Bill Gates' Office That Officially Makes Him A Nerd

As one of the richest people in the world, Bill Gates can pick and choose how to spend his fortune. One unique item owned by Gates is in his office and a centerpiece of discussion for those lucky enough to see it. Many people have no idea it exists.

What Happened: Over the years, many have come to know that Microsoft co-founder and former CEO Bill Gates is one of the largest owners of farmland in the United States.

Along with owning land, Gates has an investment portfolio that includes stakes in Microsoft and other companies.

Another asset owned by Bill Gates is a real-life replica of the periodic table, which includes samples or representations of the elements found on the chart.

“Aside from being a neat piece of art, the periodic table reminds me of how one discovery can lead to countless others,” Gates tweeted when someone recently shared the fun fact.

People on Twitter added that the periodic table in Gates’ office does not include samples of the radioactive elements.

Why It’s Important: In 2019, actor Will Smith wanted to meet Bill Gates during a press tour in Seattle and got his wish. Smith was able to see the periodic table firsthand and show it to the people of the world through his Instagram.

“His office is ridiculous,” Smith said.

The periodic table takes up an entire wall, and Smith stared in amazement.

“That’s fantastic. I might be stealing that.”

Gates shared in 2019 that he loves showing people the real-life periodic table that adorns his office.

“Whenever people visit my office, I like to show them my favorite version. It’s made out of samples of each element, and reminds me every day of why I’m so fascinated by science and technology,” Gates said.

The post by Gates came as the periodic table was celebrating its 150th anniversary. In 1869, Russian chemist Dmitri Mendeleyev laid the framework for what is now the periodic table.

In 2022, Gates revealed five of his favorite books of all time, which included one on the periodic table. “Mendeleyev’s Dream” by Paul Strathern was recommended by Gates.

“The history of chemistry is filled with quirky characters like Dmitri Mendeleyev, the Russian scientist who first proposed the periodic table after it allegedly came to him in a dream.”

Gates is the fourth-richest person in the world with a wealth of $114 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. It is not known how much the real-life periodic table is worth or how much it cost to complete.

As a key conversation starter and the object of admiration in Gates’ office, the piece is likely priceless.

