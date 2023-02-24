Overview Of Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the basic materials sector that may be worth watching:

UFP Packaging UFPI - P/E: 7.77 Reliance Steel & Aluminum RS - P/E: 8.13 Methanex MEOH - P/E: 9.8 AdvanSix ASIX - P/E: 7.09 Commercial Metals CMC - P/E: 5.12

UFP Packaging's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $2.1, whereas in Q3, they were at 2.66. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.02%, which has decreased by 0.33% from 1.35% last quarter.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum saw a decrease in earnings per share from 6.48 in Q3 to $5.87 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.73%, which has decreased by 0.13% from 1.86% last quarter.

Methanex has reported Q4 earnings per share at $0.73, which has increased by 5.8% compared to Q3, which was 0.69. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.58%, which has decreased by 0.24% from last quarter's yield of 1.82%.

Most recently, AdvanSix reported earnings per share at $1.27, whereas in Q3 earnings per share sat at $0.43. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.38%, which has decreased by 0.25% from last quarter's yield of 1.63%.

Most recently, Commercial Metals reported earnings per share at $2.24, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at $2.45. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.31%, which has decreased by 0.29% from 1.6% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.