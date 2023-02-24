Top 5 Energy Stocks That May Plunge This Month

The most overbought stocks in the energy sector presents an opportunity to go short on these overvalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70.

Here’s the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. TNK

Teekay Tankers reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company’s stock has a 52-week high of $43.03 .

RSI Value: 83.17

83.17 TNK Price Action: Shares of Teekay Tankers jumped 13.3% to close at $42.32 on Thursday.

Civitas Resources Inc CIVI

Civitas Resources reported mixed Q4 financial results. The company’s stock has a 52-week high of $84.76.

RSI Value: 71.12

71.12 CIVI Price Action: Shares of Civitas Resources jumped 13.1% to close at $70.17 on Thursday.

International Seaways Inc INSW

International Seaways, during November, posted Q3 GAAP EPS of $2.28. The company has a 52-week high of $48.12.

RSI Value: 72.00

72.00 INSW Price Action: Shares of International Seaways gained 4.9% to close at $45.71 on Thursday and added 2.2% in after-hours trading.

Archrock Inc AROC

Archrock posted better-than-expected sales for its fourth quarter. The company’s 52-week high is $10.44.

RSI Value: 73.08

73.08 AROC Price Action: Shares of Archrock gained 6.4% to close at $10.41 on Thursday.

Nordic American Tanker Ltd NAT

Nordic American Tankers, during November, posted in-line quarterly earnings. The company has a 52-week high of $3.94.

RSI Value: 77.77

77.77 NAT Price Action: Shares of Nordic American Tanker gained 5.8% to settle at $3.84 on Thursday.

