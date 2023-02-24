Warner Bros Discovery Inc. WBD is making “multiple Lord of the Rings movies” with New Line Cinema, the production company behind the original trilogy.

What Happened: Warner Bros.’ CEO David Zaslav announced that Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy — leaders of the newly-installed studio — have signed a deal to make “multiple” movies based on JRR Tolkien‘s books.

See Also: How ‘High’ Were The Hobbits? Peter Jackson And ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Actors Tell The Whole Truth

The announcement came on Thursday during the company’s Q4 earnings call.

Zaslav didn’t provide any additional information about the project but said, “Lord of the Rings is one of the most iconic storytelling franchises of all time.”

Warner Bros and New Line Cinema are already working on an animated movie called “The Lord of The Rings: The Ward of the Rohirrim.” It is scheduled to be released next year, according to The Verge.

Besides this major Middle Earth-centric announcement, Zaslav said that the company will release four DC films this year, starting with “Shazam,” followed by “The Flash.”

Why It’s Important: Warner Bros isn’t the only company with the idea to milk profits from the highly-popular Lord of the Rings franchise.

Amazon Inc. AMZN is already working on the second of its “The Rings of Power” show. Its first episode of season one attracted more than 25 million viewers worldwide, marking the biggest premiere in the history of Prime Video.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Hogwarts Legacy Shatters Records As The Most Sold Harry Potter Game of All Time