How 'High' Were The Hobbits? Peter Jackson And 'Lord Of The Rings' Actors Tell The Whole Truth

By Franca Quarneti via El Planteo

The saga of "The Lord of the Rings" has the undisputed love of stoners throughout the land.

This is due, among many other reasons, to the comical nods to marijuana in this spectacular work. And, although Tolkien did not delve into this concept, the creator of the film series, Peter Jackson, took the liberty to do it.

Much commented on is the reproach that Saruman makes to Gandalf in "The Fellowship of the Ring," when he tells him that "his love for the hobbit grass has clouded his judgment".

However, this is not the only reference to the plant in the films.

For example, a deleted scene from the movie "Return of the King" shows Merry and Pippin (the giggling hobbits and fan favorites) finding a hidden storeroom in Isengard, Saruman's lair. There, in addition to coveted food, the hungry hobbits find two barrels of weed.

"It can't be!" says Merry.

“Yes, it is!” replies Pippin, visibly excited after sniffing the dry leaves. "It's the best pipeweed in South Farthing!"

This hilarious scene can be seen in the extended version of the film, and also below:

Hobbits and Marijuana: Round II

Later in the same film, in the scene where Merry and Pippin meet up with their fellow in the Fellowship of the Ring, they can be seen smoking, laughing dreamily, and eating on top of a rock.

However, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan, the actors who play these characters, recorded many shots, some of which show them much more stoned than what ultimately came out on film.

According to a video uploaded to Twitter by Mundo Tolkien, in the extra materials of the film you can see Boyd (Pippin), Monaghan (Merry), and Peter Jackson himself telling that, in each shot, the actors adopted a different state. Thus, in some, they appear "slightly stoned" and in others "very stoned", while in other shots they can be seen "slightly high" and "very high".

Check out their hilarious interpretation of some hobbits who smoked a lot of marijuana.

“It was a fun scene, Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan gave us a lot of variations on how stoned the characters were, and there were some really funny ones where they looked like they were incredibly high. And, although shots that are more conservative were finally used, some very funny shots were recorded, ”explained the director in the extra materials of “The Return of the King”.

Image by El Planteo