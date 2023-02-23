eBay, Unity Software, Teladoc Health And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.
- American Well Corporation AMWL shares fell 10.8% to $3.23 in pre-market trading. American Well posted upbeat Q4 results, but issued weak FY23 revenue forecast.
- Lucid Group, Inc. LCID shares dipped 8.1% to $9.17 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 revenue. The company issued 2023 production guidance of 10,000 to 14,000 vehicles.
- Teladoc Health, Inc. TDOC tumbled 7.5% to $27.22 in pre-market after the company issued weak guidance.
- Unity Software Inc. U dropped 6.3% to $35.47 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and issued weak guidance.
- Gold Fields Limited GFI shares declined 5.2% to $9.15 in pre-market trading after reporting for the year ended 31 Dec. 2022.
- Ormat Technologies, Inc. ORA shares fell 4.8% to $84.70 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak FY23 sales forecast.
- eBay Inc. EBAY shares dropped 4.4% to $45.75 in pre-market trading. eBay posted upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak earnings forecast for the first quarter.
- VEON Ltd. VEON shares fell 4.1% to $0.70 in pre-market trading.
- Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA FMS shares dropped 3.4% to $20.10 in pre-market trading. The company reported a decline in Q4 FY22 earnings, reflecting an increase in the proportionate share of non-tax-deductible expenses compared to taxable income and tax law changes.
