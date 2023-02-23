ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

eBay, Unity Software, Teladoc Health And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
February 23, 2023 5:53 AM | 2 min read
eBay, Unity Software, Teladoc Health And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session.

  • American Well Corporation AMWL shares fell 10.8% to $3.23 in pre-market trading. American Well posted upbeat Q4 results, but issued weak FY23 revenue forecast.
  • Lucid Group, Inc. LCID shares dipped 8.1% to $9.17 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 revenue. The company issued 2023 production guidance of 10,000 to 14,000 vehicles.
  • Teladoc Health, Inc. TDOC tumbled 7.5% to $27.22 in pre-market after the company issued weak guidance.
  • Unity Software Inc. U dropped 6.3% to $35.47 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and issued weak guidance.
  • Gold Fields Limited GFI shares declined 5.2% to $9.15 in pre-market trading after reporting for the year ended 31 Dec. 2022.

Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here

  • Ormat Technologies, Inc. ORA shares fell 4.8% to $84.70 in pre-market trading after the company issued weak FY23 sales forecast.
  • eBay Inc. EBAY shares dropped 4.4% to $45.75 in pre-market trading. eBay posted upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak earnings forecast for the first quarter.
  • VEON Ltd. VEON shares fell 4.1% to $0.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA FMS shares dropped 3.4% to $20.10 in pre-market trading. The company reported a decline in Q4 FY22 earnings, reflecting an increase in the proportionate share of non-tax-deductible expenses compared to taxable income and tax law changes.

Now Read This: Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Say Hold These 3 Financial Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

 

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: big losersTop LosersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapPre-Market OutlookMarketsMoversTrading Ideas

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved