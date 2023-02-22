Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Say Hold These 3 Financial Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields

During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout.

Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock Ratings page. Traders can sort through Benzinga's extensive database of analyst ratings, including by analyst accuracy. Here's a look at the most recent high-yield dividend stock ratings from the most accurate Wall Street analysts, according to Benzinga's Analyst Stock Ratings.

Below are the ratings of the most accurate analysts for three high-yielding stocks in the financial sector.

Lincoln National Corp LNC

Dividend Yield: 5.32%

5.32% Piper Sandler analyst John Barnidge maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $38 to $31 on Dec. 20, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.

analyst John Barnidge maintained a Neutral rating and cut the price target from $38 to $31 on Dec. 20, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%. Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the stock and raised the price target from $32 to $35 on Feb. 13, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained an Equal-Weight rating on the stock and raised the price target from $32 to $35 on Feb. 13, 2023. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%. Recent News: Lincoln National reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its fourth quarter.

Lazard Ltd LAZ

Dividend Yield: 5.31%

5.31% Credit Suisse analyst Gautam Sawant maintained a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $50 to $49 on May 3, 2021. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%.

analyst Gautam Sawant maintained a Neutral rating and lowered the price target from $50 to $49 on May 3, 2021. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 81%. Goldman Sachs analyst Richard Ramsden maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $32 to $36 on Aug. 4, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%.

analyst Richard Ramsden maintained a Neutral rating and increased the price target from $32 to $36 on Aug. 4, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 68%. Recent News: Lazard posted downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.

Janus Henderson Group PLC JHG

Dividend Yield: 5.37%

5.37% Credit Suisse analyst Craig Siegenthaler maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $51 to $57.5 on July 30, 2021. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

analyst Craig Siegenthaler maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $51 to $57.5 on July 30, 2021. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%. Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell maintained a Hold rating and increased the price target from $21 to $25 on Nov. 15, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 52%.

analyst Brian Bedell maintained a Hold rating and increased the price target from $21 to $25 on Nov. 15, 2022. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 52%. Recent News: Janus Henderson reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results.

Read More: Top 5 Tech And Telecom Stocks That You May Want To Dump In Q1 2023