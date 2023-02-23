TELUS Partners With AWS For Smart Living Solutions

by

TELUS Corporation TU is partnering with Amazon.Com, Inc . AMZN Amazon Web Services Inc (AWS) to create a new TELUS smart living solution.

is partnering with . Amazon Web Services Inc (AWS) to create a new TELUS smart living solution. The new solution will use the latest advancements in cloud technologies, internet of things (IoT), machine learning (ML), and artificial intelligence (AI) to create automation experiences.

The solution will reduce the complexity of installing and managing connected home devices and services from multiple vendors, device manufacturers (ODMs) and service providers.

"Most connected devices for the home come with separate apps, logins and disjointed functionality, which hinders the promise of the truly smart home and the ability to scale," said Dwayne Benefield, Senior Vice-president, Connected Home, Entertainment & Enablement at TELUS.

TELUS aims to initially launch the service for Canadian consumers in the coming months.

Price Action: TU shares closed higher by 0.05% at $20.24 on Wednesday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsGeneral