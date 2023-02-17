Kim Jong Un threatened the U.S. and South Korea with “unprecedentedly constant, strong responses” as the allies pushed ahead with planned military drills.

What Happened: North Korea, accusing Seoul and Washington of raising tensions in the Korean peninsula, said it would consider additional military action if the U.N. Security Council, under the influence of President Joe Biden's administration, continues to pressure Pyongyang, state media KCNA reported.

The statement from the North Korean foreign ministry comes as its neighbor was gearing up for an annual military exercises with the U.S. as part of efforts to better counter Pyongyang’s growing nuclear arsenal and missile threats.

The U.S. and South Korea will stage tabletop exercises in Washington in the coming week to improve American nuclear assets’ operations. According to Seoul’s defense ministry, the allies will also hold regular springtime Freedom Shield drills in March in South Korea.

"The U.S. and South Korea have resorted to the worrying military demonstration from the outset of the year to seriously encroach upon the security interests of the DPRK," the North Korean ministry said in a statement.

Meanwhile, after a six-year hiatus, Seoul revived the “enemy” title for its neighbor, North Korea, amid souring ties. "Therefore, the North Korean regime and the North Korean military, which are the main agents of the activities, are our enemy," said the defense document.

