Comcast Capitalizes On ChatGPT Fueled BuzzFeed Rally, Slashes Exposure In Digital Media Company

by

Comcast Corp CMCSA cut its stake in BuzzFeed, Inc BZFD by 8.5% since the end of January, cashing in on a rally on reports of collaboration with OpenAI, the artificial intelligence firm behind ChatGPT.

cut its stake in by 8.5% since the end of January, cashing in on a rally on reports of collaboration with OpenAI, the artificial intelligence firm behind ChatGPT. Comcast has sold over 11 million BuzzFeed shares since January 30, reducing its stake to 15% from 24%. The sale fetched Comcast about $28 million, Reuters reports.

NBCUniversal, Comcast's entertainment unit, had invested $200 million in BuzzFeed in 2015 and injected another $200 million in 2016, valuing the company at $1.7 billion.

As of Tuesday's close, BuzzFeed had a market value of just about $250 million.

Buzzfeed's shares, trading at 69 cents at the close of 2022, surged as high as $4.25 in January following reports of a multi-million dollar content deal with Meta Platforms Inc META and ChatGPT.

and ChatGPT. Retail investor interest in AI-related shares has risen since last month after OpenAI drew a multi-billion dollar investment from Microsoft Corp MSFT .

. BuzzFeed reduced its workforce in 2022 as businesses cut down on ad spending on concerns over a slowing economy.

Price Action: BZFD shares traded lower by 4.59% at $1.77 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.