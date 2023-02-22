ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Comcast Capitalizes On ChatGPT Fueled BuzzFeed Rally, Slashes Exposure In Digital Media Company

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
February 22, 2023 1:22 PM | 1 min read
Comcast Capitalizes On ChatGPT Fueled BuzzFeed Rally, Slashes Exposure In Digital Media Company
  • Comcast Corp CMCSA cut its stake in BuzzFeed, Inc BZFD by 8.5% since the end of January, cashing in on a rally on reports of collaboration with OpenAI, the artificial intelligence firm behind ChatGPT.
  • Comcast has sold over 11 million BuzzFeed shares since January 30, reducing its stake to 15% from 24%. The sale fetched Comcast about $28 million, Reuters reports.
  • NBCUniversal, Comcast's entertainment unit, had invested $200 million in BuzzFeed in 2015 and injected another $200 million in 2016, valuing the company at $1.7 billion.
  • As of Tuesday's close, BuzzFeed had a market value of just about $250 million.
  • Buzzfeed's shares, trading at 69 cents at the close of 2022, surged as high as $4.25 in January following reports of a multi-million dollar content deal with Meta Platforms Inc META and ChatGPT.
  • Retail investor interest in AI-related shares has risen since last month after OpenAI drew a multi-billion dollar investment from Microsoft Corp MSFT.
  • BuzzFeed reduced its workforce in 2022 as businesses cut down on ad spending on concerns over a slowing economy.
  • Price Action: BZFD shares traded lower by 4.59% at $1.77 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksMoversTechMedia

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved