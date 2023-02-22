Alibaba Restructures Local Consumer Business To Combat Meituan And Douyin Rivalry

- Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA consolidated certain operations in its local consumer services segment to cope with increased competition.
- Alibaba looked to merge its Koubei restaurant review feature into the Amap app, which provides a mobile digital map, navigation, real-time traffic information, and a ride-hailing aggregator, SCMP reports.
- Koubei head Zhang Liang will report directly to Amap CEO Liu Zhenfei instead of local consumer services group head Yu Yongfu.
- Alibaba's local consumer services business segment includes food delivery unit Ele.me, online-to-offline integration service solution provider Taoxianda, Amap, and online travel platform Fliggy.
- The reorganization marked Alibaba's attempt to stay relevant in the country's on-demand local services industry, dominated by Meituan MPNGF MPNGY and ByteDance Ltd-owned Douyin.
- China's on-demand local services sector will likely be worth more than 35 trillion yuan ($5.1 trillion) by 2025. Besides food and grocery deliveries, on-demand local services enable online consumers to connect with offline merchants from various fields.
- In 2022, Alibaba's local consumer services revenue increased by 21% in the September quarter to 13.07 billion yuan, driven by strong order growth at its Amap business.
- Alibaba's local consumer services segment also narrowed its losses in Q3 to 3.49 billion yuan, from 6.53 billion yuan the previous year, on the back of improving business operations at Ele.me.
- Price Action: BABA shares closed lower by 4.91% at $95.10 on Tuesday.
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.