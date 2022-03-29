 Skip to main content

Meituan's Latest Move Rivals Against Likes Of Alibaba, JD
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 29, 2022 9:27am   Comments
Share:
  • Meituan (OTC: MPNGY), famed as the "Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) of services" in China, looked to expand its bouquet of services, tech node reports.
  • The giant service app, whose services ranged from food delivery to travel booking, expanded to selling physical goods akin to Amazon.
  • Meituan's latest move fired up rivalry against China's domestic retail giants like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA), JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD), and Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ: PDD).
  • Douyin and Kuaishou's debut had already rendered the Chinese e-commerce market more fragmented than when Alibaba, JD, Pinduoduo purely ruled it.
  • Starting by selling food and beverages, Meituan now looked to become a comprehensive e-commerce platform to win a larger share of China's trillion-dollar online retail market.
  • Meituan looked to move beyond the daily services (food deliveries) and groceries to tangible goods like consumer electronics, cosmetics, and clothing.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

