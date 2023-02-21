Mueller Industries Hikes Dividend By 20%

- Mueller Industries Inc MLI Board of Directors has increased the quarterly dividend by 20%.
- The cash dividend of $0.30 is payable on Mar. 31, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on Mar. 17, 2023.
- Mueller Industries paid a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share on Dec. 16, 2022.
- The company held $678.9 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2022.
- Mueller Industries manufacture vital goods for important markets such as air, water, oil and gas distribution; climate comfort; food preservation; energy transmission; medical; aerospace; and automotive.
- Price Action: MLI shares are trading lower by 3.03% at $72.28 on the last check Tuesday.
