Mueller Industries Hikes Dividend By 20%

Mueller Industries Inc MLI Board of Directors has increased the quarterly dividend by 20%.

Board of Directors has increased the quarterly dividend by 20%. The cash dividend of $0.30 is payable on Mar. 31, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on Mar. 17, 2023.

Mar. 31, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on Mar. 17, 2023. Mueller Industries paid a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share on Dec. 16, 2022.

The company held $678.9 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2022.

Mueller Industries manufacture vital goods for important markets such as air, water, oil and gas distribution; climate comfort; food preservation; energy transmission; medical; aerospace; and automotive.

Price Action: MLI shares are trading lower by 3.03% at $72.28 on the last check Tuesday.

