Mueller Industries Hikes Dividend By 20%

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
February 21, 2023 11:26 AM | 1 min read
  • Mueller Industries Inc MLI Board of Directors has increased the quarterly dividend by 20%.
  • The cash dividend of $0.30 is payable on Mar. 31, 2023, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on Mar. 17, 2023.
  • Mueller Industries paid a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share on Dec. 16, 2022.
  • The company held $678.9 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2022.
  • Mueller Industries manufacture vital goods for important markets such as air, water, oil and gas distribution; climate comfort; food preservation; energy transmission; medical; aerospace; and automotive. 
  • Price Action: MLI shares are trading lower by 3.03% at $72.28 on the last check Tuesday.

