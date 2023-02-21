Martin Marietta Materials, Rivian Automotive And This Cybersecurity Company Releasing Earnings Today: CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Shannon Saccocia of Boston Private said Martin Marietta Materials Inc MLM was her final trade.

Analysts agree, giving MLM a consensus Buy rating, according to Benzinga's analyst ratings data.

Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors named Palo Alto Networks Inc PANW, which is due to release earnings results for its latest quarter on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023.

Michael Farr of Farr, Miller & Washington named U.S. 6 Month Treasury Bill (US6M) as his final trade.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said he was shorting Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN.

