5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Real Estate Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the real estate sector:

Arbor Realty Trust ABR - P/E: 7.84 Seven Hills Realty Trust SEVN - P/E: 5.71 Medical Properties Trust MPW - P/E: 6.13 Jones Lang LaSalle JLL - P/E: 9.89 Comstock Holding Co CHCI - P/E: 4.98

Arbor Realty Trust's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $0.6, whereas in Q3, they were at 0.56. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 10.75%, which has decreased by 1.41% from last quarter's yield of 12.16%.

Seven Hills Realty Trust saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.27 in Q3 to $0.37 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 15.32%, which has increased by 4.53% from last quarter's yield of 10.79%.

Medical Properties Trust has reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.45, which has decreased by 2.17% compared to Q2, which was 0.46. Its most recent dividend yield is at 8.84%, which has decreased by 1.48% from 10.32% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Jones Lang LaSalle experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $4.48 in Q2 and is now $3.4. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 1.08%, which has increased by 0.51% from 0.57% last quarter.

Comstock Holding Co has reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.37, which has increased by 23.33% compared to Q2, which was 0.3.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.