North Korea on Monday fired another round of ballistic missiles off its east coast as Kim Jong Un‘s powerful sister issued warnings for the U.S..

What Happened: Kim Yo Jong warned U.S. forces to halt military drills, saying the nuclear-armed Pyongyang could turn the Pacific into a “firing range.”

See Also: North Korea's Food Crisis Has ‘Deteriorated,' Says South Korea: But ‘Doesn't Yet Look Like…People (Are) Starving To Death'

Kim's isolated nation fired two projectiles from a multiple rocket launcher, aiming at targets 395 km (245 miles) and 337 km (209 miles) away, state media KCNA reported.

“The 600mm multiple rocket launcher mobilized in the firing… is a means of a tactical nuclear weapon,” capable of “paralyzing” an enemy airfield, it said.

The new launches came two days after Pyongyang fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the sea off Japan’s west coast, prompting Washington to hold joint air exercises with Seoul and Tokyo.

“The frequency of using the Pacific as our firing range depends upon the U.S. forces’ action character,” she said in a statement while warning against the increased presence of U.S. following the joint air drills.

“We have possessed satisfactory technology and capability and, now will focus on increasing the quantity of their force,” Kim added.

“We affirm once again that there is no change in our will to make the worst maniacs escalating the tensions pay the price for their action.”

Meanwhile, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric urged North Korea to resume denuclearisation dialogue and "immediately desist from taking any further provocative actions” banned under the U.N. Security Council resolutions.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.