US-South Korea Kick Off Their Biggest 'Real-Life' Military Drills In 5 Years With An Eye On North Korea

The U.S. and South Korea on Monday began their largest joint military exercise in about five years with an eye on North Korea for nuclear disarmament.
What Happened: The drill, which is known as Ulchi Freedom Shield, will run for two weeks and is expected to involve thousands of military personnel from allies, Bloomberg reported.
See Also: Kim Jong-Un Imports Large Number Of COVID-19 Supplies Days Before Declaring 'Shining Victory' Over Virus
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said the drills would involve real-life scenarios, including protecting the country’s areas such as sea ports, airports, nuclear power plants and semiconductor factories.
“Wars today are totally different from those in the past,” Yoon said in a cabinet meeting.
This came after Yoon pledged to restore large-scale joint drills with the U.S. to bolster security against its neighbor North Korea. The South Korean president’s office said last month the forces from the two allies would return to practicing war scenarios in person on land, at sea and in the air.
Why Does It Matter: The drill is expected to see retaliation from Kim Jong-un’s regime, which has blamed the joint military exercises for the unrest in the Korean peninsula.
North Korea has long opposed the joint exercises on concerns that they serve as rehearsals for an invasion. Meanwhile, the country itself has fired 20 rounds of missile tests in 2022 alone.
Check out more of Benzinga's Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.