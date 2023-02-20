Tesla Cuts Price Of CCS Adapter So Drivers Can Use Any Fast Charger: Here's What It Costs Now

Tesla Inc. TSLA has reduced the price of the CCS Combo Adapter from $250 to $175.

What Happened: The CCS Combo Adapter allows Tesla drivers to use third-party charging networks up to speeds of 250 kW, according to the company’s website.

The automaker says the adapter is compatible with most Tesla vehicles, while some may need to be retrofitted to use it.

The price drop, first noted on Electrek, was reflected on Tesla’s website.

Why It Matters: Tesla has also cut the price of the adapter in Canada, where it now costs $240 against the earlier price tag of $340, noted Electrek.

Low-cost charging device maker Lectron reportedly has a version of the adapter for $189.99.

It should be noted that only Tesla vehicle owners can purchase the CCS adapter from the company’s website.

President Joe Biden recently praised Tesla CEO Elon Musk for making available a big part of the EV maker's Superchargers to drivers of all electric vehicles.

Price Action: On Friday, Tesla shares closed 3.1% higher, at $208.31, according to Benzinga Pro data.

