President Joe Biden said it was a “big deal” that Tesla Inc TSLA will open a “big part” of its supercharger network to all drivers of electric vehicles.

What Happened: Biden praised Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, and said, “In building our EV charging network, we have to ensure that as many chargers work for as many drivers as possible.”

Musk replied to Biden’s tweet and said, “Thank you, Tesla is happy to support other EVs via our Supercharger network.”

See Also: How To Buy Electric Vehicle (EV) Shares

Why It Matters: The White House noted in a statement on “new standards” and “progress” for “a Made-in-America National Network of Electric Vehicle Chargers” that Tesla for the first time “will open a portion of its U.S. Supercharger and Destination Charger network to non-Tesla EVs, making at least 7,500 chargers available for all EVs by the end of 2024.”

The statement noted that all EV drivers will be able to access Tesla’s stations using the company’s app or website.

The Musk-led company will make at least 7,500 EV chargers available by the end of 2024 said the White House.

In August, it was announced that Tesla will offer a membership program to non-Tesla EV owners for its Supercharger network in the U.S. At the time, the company’s app showed two different payment models, one of which was subscription based. The option was later removed from the app.

Price Action: On Wednesday, Tesla shares closed 2.4% higher at $214.24 in the regular session and gained 0.8% in the after-hours trading, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Elon Musk Gave Nearly $2B Worth Of Tesla Shares To Charity In 2022

Photo: Courtesy of jlhervàs and Tesla Owners Club Belgium on Flickr