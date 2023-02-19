Elon Musk Reacts to ChatGPT's 'Controversial' Labeling of Him, Other Public Figures

Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk reacted to a social media post on Sunday that indicated that he, Donald Trump, and many other leaders and celebrities were deemed “controversial” by OpenAI’s large language model ChatGPT.

What Happened: Musk responded to a post by businessman Issac Latterell that supposedly showcased the bias exhibited by ChatGPT.

The chatbot listed a table of people who could be considered controversial or not. Trump, Musk, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, and former United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson were labeled controversial by the artificial intelligence.

Notably, ChatGPT said these public figures should be treated in a “special manner.”

On the other hand, New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Bill Gates, and Oprah Winfrey were labeled as non-controversial.

Why It Matters: ChatGPT itself created a “possible table” of these figures, which Latterell acknowledged in the Twitter thread could have been generated “simply due to the coverage given in media outlets to these people which the training set is trained on.”

A Twitter user pointed out to Latterell that the prompts he used to get that output were not shared, to which he responded he would share them.

Musk also reacted to ChatGPT refusing to output a Dogecoin DOGE/USD joke in the style of the comedian Dave Chappelle.

