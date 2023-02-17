Microsoft Corporation MSFT-backed OpenAI says it is developing an upgrade to its chatbot, which would allow users to customize it as it seeks to address concerns over bias in the technology.

What Happened: OpenAI said it already took measures to mitigate political and other biases but now intends to accommodate broader and diverse views, according to a company blog post.

See Also: Bill Gates Says ChatGPT As Big An Invention As The Internet: ‘Will Make Many Office Jobs…’

According to OpenAI, the upgrade would allow system outputs that some users strongly disagree with, offering customization as a way forward. However, it admitted that there will “always be some bounds on system behavior,” the report noted.

Why It’s Important: Earlier this month, a user asked chatGPT to write a poem about the positive attributes of President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump.

In Trump’s case, the chatbot said that it was not “programmed to produce content that is partisan, biased or political in nature,” but for Biden, it used sentences like “leader with a heart so true, A man of empathy and kindness in view.”

Many people weighed in on this biased response from the AI-powered chatbot, including Elon Musk, who called it a matter of “serious concern.”

The news came when experts and users alike are debating whether Microsoft’s Bing Chat, powered by OpenAI, is ready for a general release.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Consumer Tech coverage by following this link.

Read Next: Mature Aunt Vs. Moody Teen: How ChatGPT And Bing Chat Compare In User Experience