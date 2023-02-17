Meritage Homes Initiates Quarterly Dividend

by

Meritage Homes Corp MTH Board of Directors has approved the initiation of a recurring quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share.

The first dividend will be paid on Mar. 31, 2023, to shareholders of record as of the close of trading on Mar. 15, 2023.

"I am pleased to announce the Board's decision to adopt a quarterly cash dividend, which reflects confidence in our business strategy and operating performance as well as our commitment to maximize long-term value for shareholders," said CEO Phillippe Lord.

The company held $861.6 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2022.

Meritage Homes offers affordable, energy-efficient entry-level and first move-up homes across Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Price Action: MTH shares closed lower by 2.10% at $110.78 on Thursday.

