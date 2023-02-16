ñol


çais
%
%
%
%
%
%

Analysts Cheer Pegasystems Q4 Performance Amid Challenging Macro, Guidance Calls For Material Profitability In CY23

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
February 16, 2023 12:34 PM | 1 min read
Analysts Cheer Pegasystems Q4 Performance Amid Challenging Macro, Guidance Calls For Material Profitability In CY23
  • RBC Capital analyst Rishi Jaluria maintained Pegasystems Inc PEGA with an Outperform and raised the price target from $42 to $55.
  • The Q4 revenue was $396 million, up 25% Y/Y, above the consensus of $335 million. Non-GAAP EPS was $0.82, vs. consensus of $(0.26).
  • Pega reported solid Q4 results and guidance, especially in light of an uneven macro. 
  • Jaluria's most important takeaway was guidance calling for meaningful profitability in CY23, which should give the name FCF support. 
  • Other notable highlights included improvement in Pega Cloud gross margins, stable ACV growth, and guidance seeming appropriately de-risked, despite Pega being well-positioned with little reliance on new logos and serving high-end enterprises across diverse verticals.
  • Truist analyst Joe Meares reiterated Hold and increased the price target from $40 to $45.
  • PEGA reported 4Q results that were well ahead of expectations on revenue, profitability, and FCF. 
  • Management is righting the ship, and the stock continues to screen as cheap. Still, the analyst awaits a better entry point and more clarity & confidence around potential long-term target model changes, consistent FCF generation, and the ongoing Appian lawsuit. 
  • Price Action: PEGA shares traded higher by 16.60% at $49.87 on the last check Thursday.

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsExpert IdeasNewsPrice TargetReiterationAnalyst RatingsTech

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved