Analysts Cheer Pegasystems Q4 Performance Amid Challenging Macro, Guidance Calls For Material Profitability In CY23

- RBC Capital analyst Rishi Jaluria maintained Pegasystems Inc PEGA with an Outperform and raised the price target from $42 to $55.
- The Q4 revenue was $396 million, up 25% Y/Y, above the consensus of $335 million. Non-GAAP EPS was $0.82, vs. consensus of $(0.26).
- Pega reported solid Q4 results and guidance, especially in light of an uneven macro.
- Jaluria's most important takeaway was guidance calling for meaningful profitability in CY23, which should give the name FCF support.
- Other notable highlights included improvement in Pega Cloud gross margins, stable ACV growth, and guidance seeming appropriately de-risked, despite Pega being well-positioned with little reliance on new logos and serving high-end enterprises across diverse verticals.
- Truist analyst Joe Meares reiterated Hold and increased the price target from $40 to $45.
- PEGA reported 4Q results that were well ahead of expectations on revenue, profitability, and FCF.
- Management is righting the ship, and the stock continues to screen as cheap. Still, the analyst awaits a better entry point and more clarity & confidence around potential long-term target model changes, consistent FCF generation, and the ongoing Appian lawsuit.
- Price Action: PEGA shares traded higher by 16.60% at $49.87 on the last check Thursday.
