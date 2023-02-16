While AI-powered chatbots are becoming a rage, the lack of reliable, accurate and sometimes “very confidently incorrect” answers have turned people against this exciting new technology.

What Happened: Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-creator Billy Markus, who goes by the username Shibetoshi Nakamoto on Twitter, said that current AI must have been trained by a “generic internet douche.”

When a user asked Nakamoto that from a life cycle perspective — infancy, toddler, pre-school, school age, college, post-grad and PhD — where he thinks AI development ranks currently, his reply was “infancy.”

Previously, Black Swan author Nassim Nicholas Taleb lost his temper with OpenAI‘s large language model chatGPT after the chatbot repeatedly gave him incorrect and non-accessible links to the “Atlanta Bicycle Coalition Map.”

Why It’s Important: Nakamoto didn’t specifically target chatGPT in his tweet. Given that Microsoft Corporation‘s MSFT Bing Chat and Alphabet Inc.‘s GOOG GOOGL Bard are both facing difficulties, he might be referring to all AI-powered chatbots developments that are currently ongoing.

It is pertinent to note that chatGPT recently signed up its 100 millionth user — a milestone reached in just 64 days after its Nov. 30 launch.

