Black Swan author Nassim Nicholas Taleb lost his temper with OpenAI‘s large language model chatGPT and only calmed after the AI-powered chatbot apologized.

What Happened: On Thursday, Taleb took to Twitter to share a conversation between him and chatGPT about the “Atlanta Bicycle Coalition Map.” The “absence of wit” in the chatbot’s response left Taleb fuming.

Taleb lost his temper because chatGPT continued to provide him with several incorrect links to the Atlanta Bicycle Coalition Map.

Taleb later shared another user’s post, which included a screenshot of chatGPT formally apologizing for errors in the links to Atlanta’s cycling maps and calling Taleb its “favorite flâneur.”

Why It’s Important: Earlier this month, Taleb appeared to be more satisfied with chatGPT’s answer than now. He then said that OpenAI’s AI-powered chatbot confirmed his idea of “verbalism.”

