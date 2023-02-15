Zoetis, NVIDIA And This Big US Bank Is 'Outperforming This Year': CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Stephanie Link of Hightower said Zoetis Inc. ZTS had a really good quarter, reporting a 9% organic growth. "I like the stock," she added.

Jim Lebenthal of Cerity Partners said Citigroup Inc. C is "outperforming this year."

Analysts have a consensus Neutral rating on Citigroup, according to Benzinga's analyst ratings data.

Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management said NVIDIA Corporation NVDA will remain in the headlines all year amid the AI gold rush.

Price Action: Zoetis shares gained 5.4% to close at $171.90, while Citigroup rose 1.2% to $51.61 on Tuesday. NVIDIA shares jumped 5.4% to settle at $229.71 during the session.

