Elon Musk reportedly had Twitter engineers work late on Sunday to handle an emergency — his tweet about the Super Bowl got less engagement on the platform than President Joe Biden's.

What Happened: Musk asked Twitter engineers to work on the algorithm and prioritize his tweet, which resulted in users' timeline on Monday turning into an Elon-first feed, reported Platformer.

The move comes after Biden's tweet in support of the Philadelphia Eagles generated about 29 million impressions on the platform. In contrast, Musk — who also supported the same team — generated just about 9.1 million impressions.

Musk later deleted his tweet, possibly frustrated with the engagement dynamics.

It is important to note that Musk has nearly 129 million followers on the microblogging site, while Biden only has 37 million.

As a result of Musk’s direction to engineers, the platform artificially boosted Musk's tweets by a factor of 1000 — a constant score that ensures his tweets rank higher than anyone else's in users' feeds, the report noted.

Why It's Important: On Monday afternoon, many users took to Twitter to share their frustration on seeing their ‘For Your' timelines bombarded with Musk's posts.

Later Musk took to the platform to say that they are making some “adjustments” to the algorithm.

Last week, Musk reportedly fired a principal engineer after he was shown data about his popularity decreasing.

Previously, Musk also made his Twitter account private for a day to check if his private tweets were getting more visibility than public ones.

