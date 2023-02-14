'Putin Thought He Could Defeat Ukraine Quickly' But Russia Paying 'Enormous Price On The Battlefield,' Says Top US General

As the first anniversary of Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine approaches, Russia has "lost strategically, operationally, and tactically," according to a top U.S. general.

What Happened: Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Gen. Mark Milley on Tuesday in Belgium said, "Putin thought he could defeat Ukraine quickly, fracture the NATO alliance, and act with impunity. He was wrong."

See Also: Putin Reportedly Worried About Ally’s Growing Political Clout: ‘Visibly Transforming Into A Full-Fledged Politician With His Own Views’

Milley, along with the U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, is in Brussels for the ninth meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group to discuss aid for the war-torn nation in its fight against Russia.

"Ukraine remains free, they remain independent. NATO and this coalition has never been stronger, and Russia is now a global pariah. And the world remains inspired by Ukrainian bravery and resilience. In short, Russia has lost — they've lost strategically, operationally, and tactically, and they are paying an enormous price on the battlefield," Milley said.

The top U.S. military official added that until the Russian leader "ends his war of choice," the international community "will continue to support Ukraine with the equipment and the capabilities it needs to defend itself."

See Also: US Tells Citizens To Leave Russia Immediately Amid ‘Wrongful Detentions’ Without ‘Credible Evidence’

Meanwhile, Austin said he expects Ukraine to conduct an offensive against Russia in the spring. "We expect to see them (Ukraine) conduct an offensive sometime in the spring and because of that we are, we all of the partners in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, have been working hard to ensure that they (Ukraine) have the armored capability, the fires, the sustainment to be able to be effective in creating the effects on the battlefield that they (Ukraine) want to create," he said.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.