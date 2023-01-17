Putin Slams US, Allies For Sending Military Aid To Ukraine: 'Intensification Of Hostilities With Support Of Western Sponsors'

Russian President Vladimir Putin slammed the U.S. for sending military aid to Kyiv amid his raging war in Ukraine.

What Happened: Putin, in a call with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, criticized Ukraine's "destructive" policies and blamed the West for atrocities in the war-torn nation.

"Vladimir Putin drew attention to the destructive line of the Kyiv regime, which has bet on the intensification of hostilities with the support of Western sponsors, who are ramping up the supplies of weapons and military equipment," the Kremlin said, revealing details of the telephone conversation between the two leaders.

See Also: Putin 'Surveilling Domestic Power Brokers' As Ukraine Invasion Fails, Says Expert — 'Many Vying For The Top Seat'

Putin also accused Ukraine of rejecting his Orthodox Christmas truce offer, which is marked on Jan. 7 in Russia and Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected the offer and called it a Russian ploy to regain time to regroup forces.

Last week, Britain pledged 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, making it the first Western country to supply heavy tanks following pleas from Zelenskyy.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin on Monday threatened that the U.K. tanks being sent to Ukraine would "burn" on the battlefield. "The special military operation will continue. These tanks are burning and will burn," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media.

Check out more of Benzinga's Europe and Asia coverage by following this link.