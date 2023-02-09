Apple Inc.’s AAPL Crash Detection feature reportedly played a pivotal role in the apprehension of a drunk driver in New Zealand.

What Happened: A 46-year-old man from New Zealand crashed his car into a tree prompting his iPhone 14 to automatically call emergency services, according to Stuff.

The driver called the dispatchers to tell them that the cops “should not worry about it,” but since he allegedly sounded intoxicated, a patrol car was sent to the scene.

As the cops attempted to conduct a sobriety test, the driver refused to cooperate and even behaved rudely by pushing the police offers.

The man has been charged with refusing a blood sample and assaulting the police officers. He is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 16, the report noted.

Why It’s Important: Apple Crash Detection feature is available on iPhone 14 lineup with the latest version of IOS and the Apple Watch Series 8, the second-generation Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Ultra with the latest watchOS version.

The feature notifies emergency responders if the iPhone or Apple Watch owners are involved in an automobile collision. While the Crash Detection feature doesn’t require setting up, it can be turned off by going into the Emergency SOS settings.

Previously, several false alerts prompted by the Apple Crash Detection feature when iPhone owners were on a rollercoaster ride or skiing trip became a headache for emergency responders.

However, this time the feature helped emergency responders nab a man who was allegedly driving while allegedly being heavily intoxicated.

